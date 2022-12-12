Under scam shadow, Bengal holds teacher job test after 5 years

Nearly seven lakh candidates in West Bengal Sunday appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held under tight security after a gap of five years — and in the shadow of the teachers’ recruitment scam that rocked the state.

The test was held to fill around 11,000 vacancies for the post of primary teacher in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. A total of 6,90,931 candidates appeared for the test, which was held at 1,453 centres from 12 pm to 2.30 pm.

The 2014 TET results are mired in controversy over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The CBI is investigating it on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. The last time this exam was held in the state was in 2017.

This year, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), which conducts TET, set up a centralised control room to monitor the examination centres.

West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the examination and denied allegations of a question paper leak.

“Other than a few complaints like trouble in locating the examination centre, etc., the exam was conducted smoothly. Some people wanted to disrupt the examination process to discredit the Mamata Banerjee government by circulating fake question papers on WhatsApp,” said Basu.

“The board immediately informed the cyber cell about a question paper being circulated on WhatsApp. It was checked and found to be fake.”

The internet was shut down in six districts before the examination started. “In the districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Dakshin Dinajpur, any data-related message shall not be transmitted. This order shall come into force with effect from 11.30 am on December 11 to 2.30 pm,” read a government order.

The WBBPE had sent guidelines on security arrangements to all district magistrates and the Kolkata police commissioner before the test. CCTV cameras had been installed at the exam centres and the candidates had to undergo biometric testing.

The metro rail and state transport department ran additional services.

On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had alleged that the question paper had been leaked. “We have information that Rs 10 lakh is being demanded to leak the question paper. Candidates are being asked to pay Rs 5 lakh as the first instalment.”

Education Minister Basu said, “The question paper was not leaked. The opposition leader should reveal the number from where the SMS is being sent. If he received a call from a certain number, he should inform the authorities. He is the leader of the opposition. He should help in conducting the exam properly instead of spreading lies.”