Ex-TMC minister Ujjal Biswas held in relief supply anomaly case, mob pelts him with eggs

Former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Ujjal Biswas was arrested on Tuesday night in an alleged relief material misappropriation case.

Hours before his arrest in Nadia district’s Krishnanagar, an angry crowd gathered at the residence of the former Correctional Department Minister, pelted him with eggs, and hurled verbal abuses.

The local police from the Kotwali Police Station arrested Biswas on charges of illegally storing government relief supplies, including tarpaulins, dhotis, sarees, and clothes.

Before the police arrived, the situation escalated as a section of the crowd broke into the house, where he was gheraoed for nearly an hour. The police personnel eventually intervened and escorted Biswas away from the scene and into custody.