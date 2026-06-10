Ex-TMC minister Ujjal Biswas held in relief supply anomaly case, mob pelts him with eggs

Ujjal Biswas' family claimed the stored items were part of his official allocation as a minister, meant for public distribution.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 11:16 AM IST
Ujjal BiswasThe local police arrested Ujjal Biswas on charges of illegally storing government relief supplies, including tarpaulins, dhotis, sarees, and clothes. (Photo credit: Facebook)
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Former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Ujjal Biswas was arrested on Tuesday night in an alleged relief material misappropriation case.

Hours before his arrest in Nadia district’s Krishnanagar, an angry crowd gathered at the residence of the former Correctional Department Minister, pelted him with eggs, and hurled verbal abuses.

The local police from the Kotwali Police Station arrested Biswas on charges of illegally storing government relief supplies, including tarpaulins, dhotis, sarees, and clothes.

Before the police arrived, the situation escalated as a section of the crowd broke into the house, where he was gheraoed for nearly an hour. The police personnel eventually intervened and escorted Biswas away from the scene and into custody.

“He is accused of misappropriating relief material. We received a complaint based on which he was arrested,” an officer from the Kotwali Police Station said.

However, family members of the former minister strongly rejected the allegations. They claimed the stored items were part of his official allocation as a minister and MLA, meant for public distribution. “Recently, he had informed the district administration to take these undistributed goods back from his house,” the family told reporters.

The arrest of Biswas adds to the mounting legal troubles for the TMC leaders and ministers of West Bengal. On the same day of Biswas’ arrest, the police registered a case against former minister Indranil Sen and his wife, Madhuchanda Sen, over an alleged financial racket connected to Kolkata’s Durga Puja festivals. Additionally, former Trinamool minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged municipal recruitment scam.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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