Ex-TMC minister Udayan Guha, linked to 2021 post-poll violence, held in Kolkata

Udayan Guha is the third former minister, after Sujit Basu and Ullwal Biswas, to be arrested after the Trinamool Congress lost power in West Bengal.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataJun 17, 2026 04:42 PM IST
Udayan Guha arrestUdayan Guha, who wielded considerable influence under TMC rule, often made controversial remarks. (File Photo)
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The police on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha, the third minister from the Mamata Banerjee government to be arrested after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. The police have yet to reveal details of his arrest, but sources hinted at post-poll violence and fraud cases.

The police picked Guha up from his Phulbagan home in Kolkata in the afternoon and will take him to Cooch Behar, sources said.

Guha, who was the minister for North Bengal development and also handled the TMC’s organisational responsibilities in Cooch Behar, has kept a low profile since losing the May elections to the BJP by a huge margin. He had since left Cooch Behar for Kolkata.

Guha, who wielded considerable influence under TMC rule, often made controversial remarks and issued  public threats. Multiple police cases, including on charges of fraud and intimidation, have been registered against Guha. He was also linked to incidents of post-poll violence in 2021, and sources said the police had been searching for him.

Guha is the son of former Forward Bloc heavyweight Kamal Guha. He won the 2011 Assembly elections as a Forward Bloc candidate but later joined the TMC and won the 2016 polls for the party .

According to police sources, Rupam Saha has filed a complaint alleging that at least Rs 20–25 crore was collected from Udayan Bazar for a government hospital’s children’s unit after the 2021 Assembly elections, but work worth even Rs 40–45 lakh was not carried out.

Dinhata BJP MLA Ajay Roy said Guha faced several cases, ranging from those related to BJP worker Ratan Barman’s murder to allegations of cut money, fraud, and more. “His name was also linked to post-poll violence in 2021. He should have been arrested long ago. We demand strict punishment,” the MLA said.

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Sujit Basu and Ullwal Biswas are the other two former ministers arrested after the new government took over in the state.

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Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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