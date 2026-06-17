Ex-TMC minister Udayan Guha, linked to 2021 post-poll violence, held in Kolkata

The police on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha, the third minister from the Mamata Banerjee government to be arrested after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. The police have yet to reveal details of his arrest, but sources hinted at post-poll violence and fraud cases.

The police picked Guha up from his Phulbagan home in Kolkata in the afternoon and will take him to Cooch Behar, sources said.

Guha, who was the minister for North Bengal development and also handled the TMC’s organisational responsibilities in Cooch Behar, has kept a low profile since losing the May elections to the BJP by a huge margin. He had since left Cooch Behar for Kolkata.