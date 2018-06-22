Udaan scheme has received good response in J&K: Hegde

Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde. Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde.

Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde on Wednesday said the Udaan scheme for skill training to the educated unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving very good response.

“Udaan is being implemented in collaboration with the state administration, my own department and Union home ministry for quite some time in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, it (scheme) has received a very good response,” the minister said on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.

According to Hegde, the scheme implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation, aims at covering around 40,000 youth over five years.

Udaan is a special industry initiative for Jammu and Kashmir in the nature of partnership between the corporates of India and Ministry of Home Affairs and implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation. ens

