UCO Bank posts Rs 652.9 cr net profit

UCO Bank has posted a net profit of Rs.652.97 crore for the current fiscal as against Rs.310.39 crore a year ago, registering year-on-year growth of 110.37 per cent which is the highest ever quarterly net profit in 80 years history of the bank, a press release said on Tuesday. The net profit for nine months ended December, 2022 rose to Rs.1,281 crore which is also the highest ever net profit for a nine-month period, it added. Net Interest Income (NII) for the current fiscal increased to Rs.1,951.87 crore as against Rs. 1,762.61 crore for the previous year, registering year-on-year growth of 10.74% fuelled by healthy growth in loan book and improved yield on advances, the release said.