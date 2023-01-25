scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

UCO Bank posts Rs 652.9 cr net profit

The net profit for nine months ended December, 2022 rose to Rs.1,281 crore which is also the highest ever net profit for a nine-month period, it added.

UCO Bank (File)
Listen to this article
UCO Bank posts Rs 652.9 cr net profit
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

UCO Bank has posted a net profit of Rs.652.97 crore for the current fiscal as against Rs.310.39 crore a year ago, registering year-on-year growth of 110.37 per cent which is the highest ever quarterly net profit in 80 years history of the bank, a press release said on Tuesday. The net profit for nine months ended December, 2022 rose to Rs.1,281 crore which is also the highest ever net profit for a nine-month period, it added. Net Interest Income (NII) for the current fiscal increased to Rs.1,951.87 crore as against Rs. 1,762.61 crore for the previous year, registering year-on-year growth of 10.74% fuelled by healthy growth in loan book and improved yield on advances, the release said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 05:21 IST
Next Story

Delhi L-G takes ‘serious note’ of lapses in DDA apartments

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close