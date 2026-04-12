UCC dangerous, people will lose right to practise own faith: Mamata

Hitting out the BJP over its promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal if voted to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that through the UCC, the party wants to impose its diktat on the people and restrict people from practising their faith.

Addressing a rally in Keshiary in Paschim Medinipur district, Banerjee said, “Their (BJP) manifesto is filled with lies. Implementing UCC means you will lose the right to practise your religion and faith. It will take away your culture, tradition and education. UCC means destruction of diversity. They want to make everything homogeneous. We will oppose this. UCC is dangerous.”

She also slammed the BJP over the Delimitation Bill which has been cleared by the Union Cabinet to be tabled in Parliament.

“The Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Why is there such a hurry? Why during election time? They are planning to break Bengal into pieces. Then they will bring NRC in the future. If you don’t want to go to detention camps and keep on getting the benefits of our social welfare schemes like Khadya Sathi, Laxmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, then cast your vote in favour of TMC. Consider me the candidate in all the 294 seats,” she said.

Alleging that there are curbs on eating meat, fish and eggs in BJP-ruled states, she said, “Who gave them the right to impose their diktat on our dietary habits?”

Calling SIR a “scam” by the BJP to win the elections, Banerjee said, “Voter names are being indiscriminately deleted. Out of 90 lakh voters that have been deleted, 60 lakh are Hindus and 30 lakh are Muslims. People are still being made to stand in queues. SCs and STs are being tortured in every BJP-ruled state. People are being lynched for speaking in Bengali.”

“People are being sent (by the BJP) to get bank account details of common electors. They might come in disguise as my representatives. Don’t give them your bank details. You might lose whatever you have in your bank account. If they tell you to open a new bank account, don’t fall for that trap. They will transfer black money and then send ED and CBI after you,” she said.

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She also asked the TMC workers to remain vigilant during the elections.

“Make sure that polling doesn’t happen on EVMs that have once malfunctioned. Wait for them to be replaced. The EVMs must be thoroughly checked. Also, don’t leave the counting station till the last vote is counted. They will deliberately slow down the counting process,” said Banerjee.

“I have kept all my promises. Today, general caste women get Rs 1500 and women of SC and ST communities get Rs 1700 in Laxmir Bhandar. You will continue to get the benefit of Laxmir Bhandar throughout your life. Demonetisation took away all your savings. Remember that,” she added.