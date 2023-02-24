scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
UAE's Air Arabia to launch flight service to Kolkata

The new flights between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, and Abu Dhabi International Airport will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from March 15.

According to the statement, the aircraft will leave Abu Dhabi at 2.25 pm (local time) and reach Kolkata at 8.20 pm (local time) on all three days.
Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new direct route connecting Kolkata with the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement here on Thursday.

The new flights between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, and Abu Dhabi International Airport will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from March 15.

According to the statement, the aircraft will leave Abu Dhabi at 2.25 pm (local time) and reach Kolkata at 8.20 pm (local time) on all three days.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 04:38 IST
