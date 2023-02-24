UAE’s Air Arabia to launch flight service to Kolkata

Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new direct route connecting Kolkata with the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement here on Thursday.

The new flights between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, and Abu Dhabi International Airport will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from March 15.

According to the statement, the aircraft will leave Abu Dhabi at 2.25 pm (local time) and reach Kolkata at 8.20 pm (local time) on all three days.