Two years after suspension, Kafeel Khan wants CBI inquiry into Gorakhpur tragedy

Around two years after he was suspended from the post of paediatrician over the death of around 30 children at a hospital in Gorakhpur, Kafeel Khan Monday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to fix the responsibility for the tragedy.

The tragedy at Baba Raghav Das Medical College occurred because the supplier had “cut the oxygen supply over non-payment”.

Speaking to reporters at the Press Club in Kolkata, Khan demanded that the case be moved outside Uttar Pradesh as the ongoing investigation is being led by people who had colluded in the tragedy.

“The reason for the deaths was the stoppage of the oxygen due to non-payment of dues to the vendor. To hide the government failure, I was made a scapegoat and imprisoned for nine months. The Allahabad High court categorically stated that there was no evidence of medical negligence against me,” he said.

Khan was arrested in September 2017 for allegedly creating nuisance at the hospital and medical negligence, and was granted bail by the HC in April last year.