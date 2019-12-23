Two women arrested for acid attack in Kolkata

The victim is a resident of Santoshpur Road in Garden Reach area. The victim is a resident of Santoshpur Road in Garden Reach area.

Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing acid on another woman in the city’s Garden Reach area, police said.

The mother-daughter duo was arrested for attacking a 35-year-old woman, they said, adding the accused women are residents of Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman district.

The victim is a resident of Santoshpur Road in Garden Reach area. She received burns on her face and body when she was attacked on Sunday morning, a senior police officer said. She was treated and discharged from the SSKM Hospital, he said.

A case has been lodged at Rajabagan Police Station, he said.

