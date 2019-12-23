Two women arrested for acid attack in Kolkata

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: December 23, 2019 5:07:31 am
Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing acid on another woman in the city’s Garden Reach area, police said.
The mother-daughter duo was arrested for attacking a 35-year-old woman, they said, adding the accused women are residents of Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman district.
The victim is a resident of Santoshpur Road in Garden Reach area. She received burns on her face and body when she was attacked on Sunday morning, a senior police officer said. She was treated and discharged from the SSKM Hospital, he said.
A case has been lodged at Rajabagan Police Station, he said.
