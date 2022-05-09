scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
Two tourists drown in sea at West Bengal’s Mandarmani

The district administration is repeatedly asking tourists to stay away from the sea in Mandarmani, Digha, Shankarpur and Talsari since Sunday afternoon.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: May 9, 2022 9:06:06 am
File photo of anchored boats on the Odisha coast after IMD issued an alert for coastal states regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

Two tourists, including a woman, drowned in the sea at Mandarmani in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Sunday, police said.

An officer of Mandarmani coastal police station told PTI over phone that bodies of both the tourists, hailing from the Park Circus area of Kolkata, were recovered and sent for post-mortem. “They had apparently strayed beyond the sea beach and waded into the water and were swept into the sea in choppy waters.

“Hearing their screams the disaster management personnel who were present at the place as part of precautionary measures with Cyclone Asani approaching jumped into waters to rescue them. However, both had died when they were brought to the shore,” the officer said.

The district administration is repeatedly asking tourists to stay away from the sea in Mandarmani, Digha, Shankarpur and Talsari – all tourist spots in Purba Medinipur district – from Sunday afternoon but many of them are ignoring the pleas, an official of Digha Development Authority said.

