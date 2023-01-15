Two pilgrims die during Makar Sankranti event at Gangasagar

Thousands OF pilgrims take the holy dip at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Saturday at Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district.

Two septuagenarian devotees died of heart attacks during the day, an official said. Another person died here on Friday.

Most of them have left for home,” Minister of State Power and Sports Department, Arup Biswas, who is in charge of the fair, told a press conference.

Braving the cold weather condition, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, as the auspicious hour began at 6.53 pm.

One dead in Odisha’s Makar Mela stampede

Bhubaneswar: At least one died and several others injured in a stampede-like situation on the Badamba-Gopinathpur bridge over river Mahanadi in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday.

The deceased is a 45-year old woman from Pathuripada village in Banki. With PTI inputs