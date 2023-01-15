scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Two pilgrims die during Makar Sankranti event at Gangasagar

Braving the cold weather condition, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, as the auspicious hour began at 6.53 pm.

Most of them have left for home,” Minister of State Power and Sports Department, Arup Biswas, who is in charge of the fair, told a press conference.

Thousands OF pilgrims take the holy dip at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Saturday at Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district.

Two septuagenarian devotees died of heart attacks during the day, an official said. Another person died here on Friday.

Most of them have left for home,” Minister of State Power and Sports Department, Arup Biswas, who is in charge of the fair, told a press conference.

Braving the cold weather condition, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram, as the auspicious hour began at 6.53 pm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Rarest of rare: Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, save them to savour their ...
Rarest of rare: Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, save them to savour their ...

One dead in Odisha’s Makar Mela stampede

Bhubaneswar: At least one died and several others injured in a stampede-like situation on the Badamba-Gopinathpur bridge over river Mahanadi in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday.

More from Kolkata

The deceased is a 45-year old woman from Pathuripada village in Banki. With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 00:58 IST
Next Story

2nd arrest made in missing MBBS student case

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close