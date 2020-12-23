Two passengers from UK test Covid positive at Kolkata airport

Samples sent for genome sequencing to check for new strain of coronavirus. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Two passengers who arrived from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 at Kolkata airport on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday. According to sources, the state health department was immediately informed and all protocols were followed.

The state health department is conducting genome sequencing for the two passengers from UK to determine if they have been infected by the more transmissible new strain of novel coronavirus.

“It will take at least one week’s time to confirm if they have been infected with the new strain of coronavirus. The samples are being sent for genome sequencing,” a senior health official said.

According to officials, the government will conduct genome sequencing for all Covid-positive passengers arriving from the UK from Monday to determine if they have been infected by the new strain of novel coronavirus found in that country.

As per the health department, if the genomic sequencing indicates the presence of new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the patient will continue to remain in a separate isolation unit. While necessary treatment as per the existing protocol will be given, the patient shall be tested on 14th day, after having tested positive in the initial test.

“People have to keep it in mind that Covid-19 (pandemic) is still there, so all social distancing protocols related to Covid-19 like washing hands, avoiding public places, keeping distance from people, proper sanitisation of surfaces should be in place and maintained strictly,” added another official.”

On Sunday, 222 passengers from the UK arrived in Kolkata, 25 passengers of them underwent test on arrival at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport while others were carrying test reports already.

“Out of 25, two passengers were found to be Covid positive,” said a health department official. They were taken to a quarantine centre. Airport sources revealed that the two flew on an Air India direct flight from London to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Since October 22, a total of 342 passengers underwent Covid tests on arrival at Kolkata airport. Till date, six of them tested positive.

On Monday, India suspended all scheduled passenger flights to and from the UK between December 23 and 31.

According to officials, all international passengers arriving in India will have to remain in isolation for seven days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.