West Bengal: Two on a picnic die while trying to take selfies on rail bridge

A man was hit by a local train while his friend fell from the Kansai Rail Bridge in West Midnapore to death when they were taking a selfie on Saturday evening. Another man, who was part of the picnic group, was critically injured in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Mustaq Ali Khan (36) from Rajarbagan area of Midnapore town and Abdul Gain (32) from Hatilka area, police said. Injured Junmat Gain (35) is also from Rajarbagan.

According to police, the three men had walked to the middle of the railway bridge over the Kangsavati river for a selfie. Hearing the sound of the oncoming Midnapore-Howrah local train, they ran for their lives. While one of them fell to his death another was hit by the train around 4.30 pm. Gain was rescued by the railway police and sent to hospital. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Preliminary investigation found that train pilot had blown the horn to warn the three men.