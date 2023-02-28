Two more children die of acute respiratory infection in state

Two more children died due to acute respiratory infection in West Bengal on Monday, Health Department officials said.

The deaths attributed to “pneumonia” took place in two Kolkata-based hospitals. It, however, is yet to be confirmed whether the children were infected with adenovirus.

One of the victims, a nine-month-old girl from Chandan Nagar in Hooghly district, was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on February 20 after she developed fever and breathlessness. She died after her condition deteriorated on Monday morning.

The other victim, a one-year-old, was admitted to the paediatric ICU of the BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, officials said.

In the wake of the adenovirus outbreak in Bengal, children suffering from dyspnea, pneumonia and kidney disease are the worst-affected by the infection, doctors said.