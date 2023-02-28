scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Two more children die of acute respiratory infection in state

The other victim, a one-year-old, was admitted to the paediatric ICU of the BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, officials said.

The deaths attributed to “pneumonia” took place in two Kolkata-based hospitals. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Two more children die of acute respiratory infection in state
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two more children died due to acute respiratory infection in West Bengal on Monday, Health Department officials said.

The deaths attributed to “pneumonia” took place in two Kolkata-based hospitals. It, however, is yet to be confirmed whether the children were infected with adenovirus.

One of the victims, a nine-month-old girl from Chandan Nagar in Hooghly district, was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on February 20 after she developed fever and breathlessness. She died after her condition deteriorated on Monday morning.

The other victim, a one-year-old, was admitted to the paediatric ICU of the BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, officials said.

Also Read
Kolkata Metro’s crucial Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch ready f...
Bengal Adenovirus cases, Adenovirus patients, Adenovirus cases, Kolkata Adenovirus, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairs
Adenovirus claims lives of 2 infants in 24 hours
3 of family found dead in Kolkata apartment
2 BSF jawans injured in attack by Bangladeshi villagers along internation...

In the wake of the adenovirus outbreak in Bengal, children suffering from dyspnea, pneumonia and kidney disease are the worst-affected by the infection, doctors said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 06:26 IST
Next Story

Explore hiring civic volunteers in police: CM to Home Dept

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close