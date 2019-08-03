Two men fall to death in Kolkata: police

Two men, including an elderly person, allegedly fell to their death in Kolkata on Friday. Prima facie both the cases look like accidents, police said.

In first case, 92-year-old Nagen Chandra Bhawal allegedly fell from the rooftop of his building.

Police said the incident took place at 8.40 am. Bhawal’s body was found outside Swapnaneer Apartment on Dakshin Behala Road, where he used to live with his family.

“The apartment is a five-storey building. He somehow fell down from the terrace of the building. No suicide note has been found,” said a police official.

According to police, they have filed an unnatural death case and a probe has been initiated. Prima facie it appears to be a case of accident. The neighbours said Bhawal used to regularly go to the rooftop for a walk morning, added police.

In another case, 54-year-old Pramod Jalan died after he allegedly fell from the balcony of his house on the eighth floor of the building. The incident took place at Diamond City South Apartment on MG Road in Haridevpur police station area. In this case too, no suicide note was found, police said.

Meanwhile, two people allegedly committed suicide in Kolkata Friday. A 57-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her room, using her own silk saree, in Jadavpur area. Also, 68-year-old Haru Das was found hanging from an iron rod in Shyampukur. Police said both were allegedly depressed over family issues.

As per police, in the last few days several incidents of murder, suicide and accidental deaths involving elderly people have been reported. Taking the matter seriously, police officials have started visiting senior citizens or people who are above 50 years, extending support to make them feel safe and confident.