Two lakh calls in two days, ‘DidiKeBolo’ a hit: TMC

The ‘DidiKeBolo’ digital platform launched by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as part of a mass outreach programme received over two lakh calls in the first two days, party sources said on Wednesday.

The TMC chief on Monday had launched the digital campaign to reach out to the masses and strengthen her party’s grassroots connection.

Over two lakh calls have been received so far since the launch of the platform on Monday, while around a lakh people have shared their opinions and voiced problems on the helpline number and website, they said.

When asked about the response to her initiative, Banerjee said, “You can ask my team… it is good.”

The BJP, however, described the ‘DidiKeBolo’ (Speak to Didi) initiative as a “desperate attempt” as the party said people of West Bengal actually want to say “Didi Ko Chhoro” (leave Didi).

Banerjee had announced that starting from Wednesday more than 1,000 TMC leaders, including all its MPs, MLAs, ministers and other post holders, will travel to 10,000 villages across West Bengal in the next 100 days to talk to people and strengthen the party organisation. Banerjee during a news conference at Nazrul Mancha anounced a toll-free number (9137091370) and a website (www.didikebolo.com) and asked people to raise their grievances and suggestions directly to her.

(With PTI inputs)