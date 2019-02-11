Two labourers from West Bengal killed in Assam: Police

Two migrant labourers from the state have reportedly been killed and two others injured after they were attacked by unidentified men in Assam’s Tinsukia district Saturday.

The officer in-charge of Panskura Police Station, Ajit Kumar Jha confirmed that they have received the news of their death. “We have made contact with Tisukia Police Station. We are taking necessary steps to bring back the bodies. Two others are admitted at a local hospital,” Jha told reporters. The deceased have been identified as Idris Ali (52) and Sheikh Mohammad (42), residents of Panskura in East Midnapore district in West Bengal. However, the identity of the injured persons is yet to be ascertained, police said.

“Today we received a call from Assam informing that my brother has been killed. His throat was slit. Another worker was also killed in the same way. They might have been killed for being Bengalis,” said Ahmed Ali, brother of Idris.

“Other workers informed us that four Bengali workers were attacked and my brother was one of them. His throat was slit,” said Hamidul Khan, brother of Mohammad.