Two killed in Islampur: Calling for CBI probe, families refuse to perform funeral rites

The family members of Rajesh Sarkar and Tapan Burman, both 19-year-olds who died of bullet injuries following a clash between police and locals outside Daribhit high school in Islampur, have refused to perform the last rites of the deceased until a CBI probe is initiated. They have instead buried the bodies to enable the agency to exhume and re-examine them.

“We have no trust in the state government or state police. We want the CBI to initiate an investigation. That is why we have not performed the last rites of my nephew. We have buried them so that the bodies can be exhumed and a proper postmortem can be done,” said Subhas Sarkar, Rajesh’s uncle.

Rajesh, a polytechnic college student, and Tapam, a student of Islampur college — former students of Daribhit high school — were present during the clash between police, students and locals on September 20.

Trouble had erupted in the high school over the appointment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers, as the students and locals had demanded teachers for science and literature.

While Rajesh was declared dead at Islampur sub-divisional hospital on Thursday, Tapan was taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and died in the early hours of Friday. The bodies were handed over to family members on Friday evening after postmortem examinations were conducted.

Local residents and the families of the deceased took the bodies to a riverside near Daribhit cremation grounds and buried them, with plastic shades covering the graves.

People are taking turns to guard the graves day and night, fearing that police will take them and burn them.

“The police hurriedly did a postmortem of Rajesh’s body and we were not informed. We suspect foul play. They must be trying to hide something. They are the ones that shot my son to death. Villagers are guarding the bodies since we fear that police could come and take them away and burn the bodies,” said Nilkamal Sarkar, Rajesh’s father.

Students of Daribhit high school and local residents on Saturday blocked roads near the school, demanding a CBI probe and calling for the guilty to be punished.

While local residents alleged that police firing led to the death of the two men, police officers have denied the accusations and claimed that locals and outsiders carrying arms had attacked men in uniform.

“Police did not fire. Outsiders and miscreants carrying firearms and other arms gathered and attacked the police. Even one of our constables received a bullet injury. Our investigation is on and we will find who fired (the shots),” said Sumit Kumar, North Dinapur SP.

Eight accused produced in court

So far, the police have arrested eight persons and produced them before a local court on Saturday. Five of them have been remanded to police custody for five days and the remaining three to jail custody for five days.

