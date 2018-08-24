Two killed, 4 injured in blast at Trinamool Congress office

Sources said the incident took place in Narayangarh area, around 125 km west of Kolkata (Source: ANI) Sources said the incident took place in Narayangarh area, around 125 km west of Kolkata (Source: ANI)

Two persons were killed and at least four others injured in a blast at a Trinamool Congress office in West Midnapore on Thursday.

“Two persons were killed while four have been injured. We are probing the case,” SP (West Midnapore) Alok Rajoria told The Indian Express.

Sources said the incident took place in Narayangarh area, around 125 km west of Kolkata. At the time of the blast, which occurred at around 8.45 am, around 10-15 people were present in the TMC party office.

One of the deceased has been identified as Sudipto Ghosh while the identity of the other is not yet known, sources said. Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress member, was declared brought dead at the hospital while the other person died during treatment at West Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Trinamool Congress district president Ajit Maity said, “We suspect bombs were thrown by outsiders at our party office. The office was open and many Trinamool Congress members were present inside. One of our party members died and about six persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police will probe the matter.”

Local Trinamool Congress sources also said that work in the office normally starts at 10 am, but many had assembled early on Thursday due to a meeting.

However, the local BJP unit alleged that the blast took place due to crude bombs stockpiled inside the party office.

“It is nothing new, Trinamool Congress is known for stocking crude bombs to create an atmosphere in the area and when such incidents take place, they put the entire blame on someone else,” said a local BJP leader.

The local TMC leadership rubbished these allegations.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control, police sources said.

