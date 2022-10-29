scorecardresearch
Two kids among 5 of family killed in road accident in Nadia

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck near a toll plaza on the National Highway 34 in Nakashipara village in Nadia district Friday morning, said local police.

Police identified the deceased as Bidyut Roy (34), his mother Parul Roy (64), sons Ayushman Roy (5) and Arkapanna Roy (10) and his brother-in-law Mukul Sarkar (56) — all residents of Jambari Kalibari in Raiganj.

Bidyut was at the wheel when the accident took place, said police.

Divulging further details, police said that owing to ongoing repair work on the national highway, the vehicles were being diverted through a service lane, which apparently led to the accident.

After the collision, both vehicles broke the guard rails and fell into a ditch. Within minutes after the accident, rescue teams were informed, and the car was towed away, said police.

“The accident took place around 7 am. The victims were rushed to a local hospital in Bethuadahari, where doctors proclaimed them dead upon arrival. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” said a local police officer.

The search was on to arrest the truck driver and helper, who fled the scene leaving behind their vehicle, said police, adding that the truck was impounded.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 01:01:12 am
