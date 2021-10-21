Two injured in explosion at Barrackpore residence

Two people were injured in an explosion in a house in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. The police arrested a tenant, identified as 54-year-old Fenidas Gidla, after recovering marijuana and several chemicals. The injured were admitted to the BN Bose Sub-Divisional Hospital.

“All samples have been collected, the probe is on to find out the reason behind the explosion,” said a police official.

Sources in the police said the explosion occurred at 10 am in Barrackpore’s Kalia Nibas area. Two houses in the neighbourhood caught fire following the explosion along with the roof of the house where the blast occurred.

Barrackpore municipality’s chief administrator Uttam Das said, “There were three tenants in the house. One of them is a non-Bengali. When people heard the sound of the explosion, everyone initially thought the gas cylinder had exploded. But on reaching the spot, it was seen that the gas cylinder was intact. Two people were injured.”