Kolkata: Two history-sheeters from Punjab killed in shootout with police

The alleged criminals were residing on rent in Block B of the at Shapoorji Housing Complex. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Two men from Punjab, who had several criminal cases against them, were killed following an exchange of fire with policemen in a residential area in NewTown, Kolkata police said on Wednesday. One police personnel has also been injured in the incident.

“Two persons have died, one person got injured. Investigation is on,” said a police officer of New Town. According to sources, the accused had several cases, including of murder and extortion, lodged against them.

“We fired in self defence. The two are dreaded criminals of Punjab. The operation was done by Bengal STF. We have seized 89 live ammunition, 5 sophisticated arms and seven lakh rupees from the flat,” said ADG STF Vineet Goyal. The two names he confirmed as Jaspreet Singh Bhuller and Jaspal Singh

The incident took place around 3:30 pm at Shapoorji Housing Complex. The alleged criminals were residing on rent in Block B of the said complex. Some rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, said local residents.

Commissioner of Police of Bidhannagar, Supratim Sarkar, and other senior officers of Special Task Force (STF) and CID are on the spot. As per initial information, the two accused had allegedly murdered two police officers in Ludhiana and had escaped from there. Ludhiana police, after receiving information about their whereabouts, informed the Bengal police .A team of STF officers had gone there to nab the accused but they fired at the police, sources said.

STF officer Kartik Mohan Ghosh (50), who received a bullet injury, has been admitted at Amri SaltLake.