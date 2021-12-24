Two held with explosives in Kolkata ahead of festive season

The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested two persons with 13-kg explosives near Patharghata in Kolkata’s New Town area on Thursday, ahead of the festive season.

According to the police, the explosives are suspected to be arsenic sulphide and potassium nitrate. The police also seized a carbine with two magazines, one nine-millimetre pistol and a magazine from the two. The police nabbed the accused near Sapoorjee Bus Stand after receiving a tip-off.

Police are yet to reveal the names of the accused, who are natives of Bhagalpur in Bihar. A case is being registered against the two under Technocity PoliceStation of Bidhan Nagar Police Commissionerate.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team on Thursday recovered the firearms and ammunition of the Special Security Unit (SSU) of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that had gone missing a day earlier.

The firearms were reportedly stolen around 4.45am from (03176 DN) Kanchanjunga Express near New Cooch Behar Railway Station. The SIT was headed by IPS, Additional SP (HQ), Cooch Behar, Kumar Sunny Raj. In addition, the State Task force (STF), under the guidance of Siddharth Dorjee (WBPS) had also joined the investigation.

The teams had conducted raids, searches and interrogations at multiple locations in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and even in Assam to recover the missing firearms. They were finally recovered around 2.45pm on Thursday from a bush near Cooch Behar Railway station, where they’d been hidden.

“Two Glock pistols and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered near the PO besides the railway line, where our team was searching for the firearms. Later, our police teams and the STF went to to recover the missing mobile phone of a SSU security personnel,” said a police official.