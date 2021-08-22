Two held in Kolkata for murder of builder

The Detective Department of Kolkata Police arrested two men in connection with the murder of a builder from the New Market area of Kolkata.

The accused, who were picked up from the Beniapukur area of central Kolkata, have confessed to killing Saif Khan (38), a promoter, police said. They were identified as Md. Aftab Alam (45) of Beniapukur and Nazre Alam (26) of Narkeldanga in north Kolkata. They were charged with IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts dine by several person in furtherance of common intention).

Khan, who was home till Tuesday night in the bustling New Market area, was found dead in the forests of neighbouring Jharkhand next afternoon, police added.

“On the request of Mihijam police station (in Jharkhand), the Detective Department, acting on a tip-off, arrested the two persons. Both confessed to have murdered the businessman from New Market. They have been handed over to Mihijam police on transit remand,” a senior police officer said.

The Mihijam police, till Friday night, hadn’t been able to make any arrest in connection with the killing of Khan, a resident of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road in Kolkata. His body was recovered from a forest near the Jamtara-Mihijam National Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

New Market police reached out to the builder’s family members on Thursday night. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Kayesh Khan, the victim’s brother, said, “The police gathered a lot of information from us. However, in the interest of the investigation, we have been advised not to reveal anything to anyone. Police suspect that contract killers were hired to murder him.”

While the case is being investigated by the Mihijam police, the Detective Department of Kolkata Police is also looking into it. Police suspect it to be a case of contract killing. “We want strictest punishment for my brother’s murder,” Kayesh told media persons. According to local police, Saif went missing after leaving his scooter in Wellesley Park Second Lane on Tuesday night.