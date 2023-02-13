scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Two held for threatening resort owner for donation

After a resort owner in North 24 Parganas’ Rahara area alleged that a local Trinamool Congress leader’s brother harassed him and his staff before vandalising the property, police on Sunday said they have arrested the main accused and his aide, and are trying to identify the others involved in Saturday’s incident.

Kanchan Dey, owner of the resort located on Khardah-Kalyani Expressway, alleged that a group of people led by Pyare Ali Purkayat visited the resort seeking Rs 50,000 donation for a local fair. When he refused, they beat up the staff and vandalised the property, he alleged. “I have all the recordings. I don’t do any illegal work. They vandalised and also threatened staff members,” said Dey.

Police said they have arrested Purkayat and Abed Ali. “So far, two persons have been arrested. They have been remanded to seven days in police custody. Efforts are on to identify others by going through the CCTV footage of the hotel,” said a local police officer.

Pyare Ali Purkayat is brother of local TMC leader Sukur Ali.

Meanwhile, deputy pradhan of Bandipur panchayat Rahep Ali rejected the resort owner’s charge, saying: “A 150-year-old fair is organised in the area. Everyone donates voluntarily here, no one is forced to donate. The week-long fair is over. The resort owner’s donation was yet to be given. There was no vandalism anywhere. The allegations are baseless.”

TMC MP Santanu Sen said the party doesn’t support such acts. “Two persons have already been arrested. It shows how serious we are on such things,” he said.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said. “Scenes that we used to watch in movies where extortionists force people to pay money, are actually taking place in Bengal..”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 04:12 IST
