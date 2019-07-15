Two held at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University for trying to sell ganja to students

The anti-narcotics wing of Kolkata Police arrested two men with 300 gm of ganja at the entry gate of Jadavpur University (JU) on Saturday. According to police, the accused — Abbasuddin Laskar (34) and Arafat Laskar (33) — had come to sell cannabis to university students.

The duo, from Joynagar, used to sell ganja mainly to students of the university and other colleges in Jadavpur area, said police. They had allegedly been selling drugs for the last three-four months.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Raids will continue around schools, colleges and universities and in the other parts of the city. These drug racketeers are now targeting students and using a network of students to spread the business,” said a police officer.

Even on Friday, police had arrested two men for allegedly supplying brown sugar to students of posh schools in Park Street.

“At 10.30 pm, an anti-narcotics team arrested Asgar Hossain and Arshad Hossain from Darga Road and 50 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 50,000 was seized from their possession. They stated that their prime customers were students. A case was registered at Beniapukur under the NDPS Act,” said another official. Police said drug smugglers use social media platforms that makes it difficult to trace the source behind the racket.