Sunday, October 10, 2021
Kolkata: Two die as top-floor balcony of old Jorasanko building caves in

According to sources at Jorasanko police station, two more persons were also injured in the incident.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
October 10, 2021 5:02:56 am
Kolkata building collapse, Jorasanko, Jorasanko building collapse, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsOne of the victims was a 20-year-old man, who was driving by the building on a scooter around 7pm when the balcony caved in. The other victim was a 47-year-old pedestrian. (Representational/Express Photo)

Two persons died after a portion of an old residential building collapsed in north Kolkata’s Jorasanko area on Saturday evening. Police said the top-floor balcony of the decrepit building on Rabindra Sarani suddenly gave way during heavy rainfall, leading to the mishap.

One of the victims was a 20-year-old man, who was driving by the building on a scooter around 7pm when the balcony caved in. The other victim was a 47-year-old pedestrian. Their names couldn’t be ascertained till the filing of this report. Both were stuck under the rubble and were declared dead on being rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to sources at Jorasanko police station, two more persons were also injured in the incident. They were admitted to Calcutta Medical College.

