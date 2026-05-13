Two dead in Tiljala factory fire, CM Suvendu Adhikari seeks report by 11 am today
Two persons died and five others were injured in a fire at a factory in Tiljala, Kolkata on Monday afternoon, police said and four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The blaze erupted around 1.45 pm at the building on GJ Khan Road, they added. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has directed […]
Two persons died and five others were injured in a fire at a factory in Tiljala, Kolkata on Monday afternoon, police said and four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The blaze erupted around 1.45 pm at the building on GJ Khan Road, they added.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has directed Kolkata Police to lodge an FIR and asked officials to submit an enquiry report by 11 am on Wednesday. “As directed by Hon’ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, in reference to the fire incident at Tiljala in which 2 persons lost their lives and 5 persons sustained serious burn injuries, and considering the substantial loss of life and property caused by the incident, Kolkata Police is hereby directed to lodge a specific FIR in the matter immediately,” the order stated.
Additionally, a departmental committee comprising the Additional Chief Secretary, MSME Department; ACS, Fire & Emergency Services Department; Commissioner of Police, Kolkata Police; and Municipal Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has been constituted to conduct a detailed survey of the site and examine all relevant documents.
“The Committee shall conduct a detailed inquiry/survey and submit a report to the undersigned positively by 11:00 A.M. on 13.05.2026,” the order added.
According to police sources the incident took place when most of the workers were outside for lunch. But some workers were inside. The two exits of the factory were allegedly locked. Seven workers were later rescued from the washroom of the factory, they added. They were all taken to Chittaranjan National Medical College hospital where two workers Rajesh Ali Mondol and Md Zaman were declared brought dead, the police sources said.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More