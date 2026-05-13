Two dead in Tiljala factory fire, CM Suvendu Adhikari seeks report by 11 am today

Two persons died and five others were injured in a fire at a factory in Tiljala, Kolkata on Monday afternoon, police said and four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The blaze erupted around 1.45 pm at the building on GJ Khan Road, they added.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has directed Kolkata Police to lodge an FIR and asked officials to submit an enquiry report by 11 am on Wednesday. “As directed by Hon’ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, in reference to the fire incident at Tiljala in which 2 persons lost their lives and 5 persons sustained serious burn injuries, and considering the substantial loss of life and property caused by the incident, Kolkata Police is hereby directed to lodge a specific FIR in the matter immediately,” the order stated.