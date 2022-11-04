scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Two cops among 5 held for robbing forex firm employees of Rs 33 lakh after abduction

The accused forcefully took away the bag and assaulted them, alleged Arbaaz, adding that his friend and he were then taken to the Ekbalpore police station.

Police said it was found during the probe that constables Pravat Bera and Swapan Kumar Biswas and civic volunteer Toton Sheikh were directly involved in the crime, and thus, they were arrested, and based on their statements, two other accused — Ashraf Illahi, alias, Saif, alias, Ayan, and Akbar Hossain, alias, Rabi — were also arrested and the cash was seized from them.

Five persons, including two constables and a civic volunteer, were arrested Thursday for allegedly abducting two employees of a forex exchange company and robbing them of Rs Rs 33,30,000 under the jurisdiction of Ekbalpore police station in Kolkata on Wednesday, said police.

Police said based on the complaint lodged by Md. Arbaaz,  a resident of Kolkata’s port area, a case was registered under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (abduction), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC.

The complainant said  at10:30 pm on Wednesday, his friend Gulrez Khan and he were on their way to Union Bank, Khidirpore Branch, stride a scooty to deposit Rs 33,30,000 when three persons identifying themselves as policemen from Ekbalpore police station stopped them at Mayurbhanj Road near the bank around 10:45 pm and sought to search the bag containing money.

The complainants alleged that the accused took them to a room at an Inn on Diamond Harbour Road, where two more persons impersonating police personnel from Ekbalpore police station joined them. The accused forcefully took away the bag and assaulted them, alleged Arbaaz, adding that his friend and he were then taken to the Ekbalpore police station.

Police said it was found during the probe that constables Pravat Bera and Swapan Kumar Biswas and civic volunteer Toton Sheikh were directly involved in the crime, and thus, they were arrested, and based on their statements, two other accused — Ashraf Illahi, alias, Saif, alias, Ayan, and Akbar Hossain, alias, Rabi — were also arrested and the cash was seized from them.

 

Live Blog

