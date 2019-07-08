Two blasts in Bengal in one week: 100 bombs seized, 9 held in Birbhum raids

Birbhum Police on Sunday said they have seized more than 100 live crude bombs and arrested nine persons from several parts of the district during raids conducted on Saturday night.

“We have seized over 100 live bombs from various parts of Birbhum. The bombs have been successfully defused. We have arrested nine persons and seized six illegal firearms from them during raids across the district on Saturday night,” said a senior police officer of Birbhum.

Of the 112 bombs, 40 were recovered from Labhpur, 32 from Nanoor, 20 from Panrui, nine each from Kankartala and Sadaipur and two from Rampurhat police station limits, Birbhum Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said Sunday.

The raids in the district follows two incidents of blast in the district.

A blast in the compound of a primary health centre at Labhpur in Birbhum district on Thursday had led to the complete destruction of an abandoned building.

Four days before it, a blast had ripped through a club building near Mallarpur railway station causing the roof and a wall of the building to collapse partially. No casualty was reported in either of the two blasts.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday said that they have arrested three persons in connection with the blast at a primary health centre in Labhpur. “We are investigating the incident,” the police officer said.

Birbhum has been on boil for the last one year with frequent clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP workers. The two parties have been accusing each other of instigating violence.

After the Labhpur blast, TMC had accused the police of inaction, demanding removal of the officer-in-charge of Labhpur police station. The BJP, however, had alleged that the area is dominated by “TMC-backed anti-socials”.

After the blasts, the government had directed the district police to take a pro-active approach and heighten security.

— With PTI inputs