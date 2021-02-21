Kolkata: Two BJP workers injured as party rally attacked, TMC office vandalised

Two BJP workers were injured and another missing after party’s Poriborton Yatra led by party state president Dilip Ghosh at Minakha in North 24 Parganas district was pelted with stones on Saturday. Later, a TMC office in Minakha was also attacked.

Tension gripped the area after the two incidents. The police reached the spot and defused the tension. While the BJP claimed that TMC workers hurled stones at the rally, the ruling party blamed the saffron party for vandalising its party office.

The police said that at least two vehicles, which were at the rear part of the rally, were damaged after stones were thrown. The BJP also alleged that bombs were hurled at the rally — a charge denied by the police.

TMC’s North 24 Parganas district president Jyotipriya Mallick alleged that the BJP had planned the chaos. “Their own people threw bombs, following which they attacked our party office,” said Mallick.