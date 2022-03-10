Two BJP MLAs suspended for disrupting Governor’s speech

BJP’s two West Bengal lawmakers — Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Mihir Goswami — were on Wednesday suspended for the rest of the budget session for creating disturbances in the House during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s inaugural speech on March 7.

After the question hour, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee moved a motion, seeking suspension of both the MLAs for the rest of the budget session.

Chatterjee alleged that Natabari MLA Goswami and Purulia MLA Mukhopadhyay had on March 7 shouted slogans, waved placards and created a disturbance during the Governor’s address in the House.

After Chatterjee moved the motion, Speaker Biman Banerjee placed the motion for voting, and it was passed by voice vote.

High drama was witnessed in the state Assembly on the first day of the budget session when the Governor entered the House to deliver the inaugural address on Monday. BJP MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had raised slogans, demanding mention of “violence and rigging” in the recently-concluded civic body elections in the Governor’s inaugural speech.

As the bedlam continued and the Governor was about to leave the House, the ruling party MLAs started requesting him to read out his speech. The Trinamool then accused the BJP MLAs of disrupting House.

As two MLAs were suspended, other BJP members walked down to the well, demanding that it be withdrawn. When Suvendu Adhikari demanded revocation of the suspension, threatening agitation, the Speaker directed him to submit a written application for the same.

Noisy scenes were seen even when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started delivering her reply to the Governor’s inaugural address as BJP MLAs chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and “Narendra Modi Zindabad”. “They do not want to work for the people. That is why they are disrupting the House,” said Mamata criticising them.

Later, at a press conference, Adhikari said, “We will not boycott the assembly. We will attend the Assembly, but our protest against the suspension of our senior MLAs will continue till the Speaker revokes it.”