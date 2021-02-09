Two BJP leaders meet Mamata, say discussed ‘development issues’

Two leaders, who are now with BJP and were earlier with BJP, held a private meeting with Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee at the state Assembly on Monday. Bishwajit Das from Bongaon Uttar and Sunil Singh from Noapara had left the TMC and crossed over to the BJP in June, 2019. The meeting triggered speculation over whether these two MLAs would return to their former party with just months left for the Bengal polls. However, both the MLAs and the Chief Minister later said the meeting was held to discuss disbursement of MLA funds.

The legislators met the Chief Minister at her chamber in the Assembly. The MLAs said the meeting was held over “development issues” in their constituencies.

On June 17, 2019, Noapara MLA Sunil Singh, along with the 15 TMC councillors and another Congress councillor, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sunil Singh is a relative of MP Arjun Singh, who switched over from the TMC to the BJP just ahead of the recent Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and won the Barrackpore constituency. Das had joined BJP in the presence of the party’s West Bengal leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy.

Along with Biswajit Das, 12 TMC councillors and then Congress spokesperson Prasanjeet Ghosh had also joined the BJP in 2019.