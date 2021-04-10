Two bikers run over by vehicle

By: PTI | Bankura (west Bengal) |
April 10, 2021 4:41:17 am
Two motorcyclists were killed after being run over by a vehicle in Bankura district on Friday, police said.
The accident took place in Ghutgoria area in the afternoon when the two men were travelling towards Barjora, an officer said.
The deceased, residents of Jharkhand and Bihar, worked in factories in the Barjora industrial area, he said.
The two persons were rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries, the officer said, adding an investigation is underway.
