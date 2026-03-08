Two Bangladesh nationals linked to murder of activist Sharif Osman Hadi arrested in Bengal

Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the head on December 12 in Dhaka. His death had become a major flashpoint in Bangladesh’s recent political unrest.
The accused — Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34) — were apprehended from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
“There was secret credible information that two Bangladeshi nationals, after committing serious crimes including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had fled their country and illegally entered India,” a statement issued by Bengal STF said.
“They were trying to take shelter in the border area of Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh when an opportunity arises,” said the STF statement.
Acting on the information, a raid was conducted and the two were intercepted in the Bongaon area. According to police, Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud is a resident of Patuakhali, Bangladesh, and Alamgir Hossain is a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Rahul along with Alamgir Hossain, had committed the murder of Osman Hadi, a political activist of Bangladesh, and then fled away,” an official said.
The accused had illegally entered Indian territory through the Meghalaya border and moved through different places in the country before reaching Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh, said the police. A case has been registered against the accused in connection with the incident. The two were produced before a court on Sunday and have been sent to police custody.
The case history
Protest leader Hadi was murdered at Box Culvert Road, near the Bijoynagar water tank in the Purana Paltan area of Dhaka on December 12, 2025. Hadi had just left a mosque and was traveling in a battery-operated auto-rickshaw when the attack took place. Two assailants on a motorcycle had pulled up alongside the rickshaw and the pillion rider had fired a point-blank shot into Hadi’s head striking him above the left ear, according to the police. Bangladesh police had identified the shooter as Faisal Karim Masud (alias Daud) and the motorcycle driver as Alamgir. Both have been described as active members of the Chhatra League (the student wing of the Awami League).
On January 6, 2026, police had filed a formal charge sheet naming 17 individuals in connection with the case. The motive was cited as “political vengeance”.
Bangladesh police had said that the primary suspects fled to India via the Haluaghat border into Meghalaya. The announcement of his death had triggered nationwide riots in the neighbouring country. Protesters targeted media houses they reportedly perceived as pro-India, torching and vandalising the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More