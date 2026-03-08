Two Bangladesh nationals linked to murder of activist Sharif Osman Hadi arrested in Bengal

Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the head on December 12 in Dhaka. (Express Photo)

Two Bangladeshi nationals alleged to be prime accused in the murder of prominent political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi have been arrested in West Bengal’s Bongaon area, the state’s Special Task Force (STF) said.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the head on December 12 in Dhaka. His death had become a major flashpoint in Bangladesh’s recent political unrest.

The accused — Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34) — were apprehended from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“There was secret credible information that two Bangladeshi nationals, after committing serious crimes including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had fled their country and illegally entered India,” a statement issued by Bengal STF said.