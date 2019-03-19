Toggle Menu
Two arrested with firearms, live catridges in Kolkatahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/two-arrested-with-firearms-live-catridges-in-kolkata-5632951/

Two arrested with firearms, live catridges in Kolkata

The arrested persons are Bhaskar Mondal (21) and Raja Halder (24), residents of Rajdanga under Kasba police station area in Kolkata.

The Kolkata police on Monday arrested two persons from Dharmatala Central Bus Terminus on Monday for carrying weapons and live catridges.

The arrested persons are Bhaskar Mondal (21) and Raja Halder (24), residents of Rajdanga under Kasba police station area in Kolkata.

“They were intercepted around 2.45am from Dharmatala Central Bus Terminus under Maidan Police Station for keeping arms in their possession,” said Praveen Tripathy, Joint CP (crime).

Police also recovered one country made pistol with magazine, live cartridges and one country made single shot firearms from them.

“They had plans to sell these arms to a third person who managed to escape,” said Tripathy adding a case was filed under the Arms Act.

Don't Miss
Gambhir says Indians should back team if it forfeits Pakistan match at World Cup
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air, iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support announced

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Six rescued as tugboat capsizes off Mumbai; search on for one missing crew member
2 Rajasthan traders camp in Mumbai hotel to collect Rs 100 crore ‘dues’ from Braj Binani
3 Mumbai: Daycare unit shut after FOB collapse, street kids back on the road