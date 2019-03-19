Two arrested with firearms, live catridges in Kolkata

The Kolkata police on Monday arrested two persons from Dharmatala Central Bus Terminus on Monday for carrying weapons and live catridges.

The arrested persons are Bhaskar Mondal (21) and Raja Halder (24), residents of Rajdanga under Kasba police station area in Kolkata.

“They were intercepted around 2.45am from Dharmatala Central Bus Terminus under Maidan Police Station for keeping arms in their possession,” said Praveen Tripathy, Joint CP (crime).

Police also recovered one country made pistol with magazine, live cartridges and one country made single shot firearms from them.

“They had plans to sell these arms to a third person who managed to escape,” said Tripathy adding a case was filed under the Arms Act.