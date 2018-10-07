Two arrested for running fake job racket in Kolkata

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested two women for allegedly running a fake job racket and cheating people of lakhs by promising them employment in Canada, sources said.

The accused — owner Barnali Biswas (37) of Upen Banerjee Road and Sudipa Saha (29) (manager) of Raja S C Mallick Road — ran a placement agency, ‘Link Abroad Communications Centre’, based out of Nehru Road. They advertised themselves as a guaranteed channel to Canada.

Police sources said many aspiring job seekers would pay the required fees from their savings or even by mortgaging their property. Once the payment was sent, the organisation would not follow through with the job procurement, often blaming the applicants by saying they had made mistakes in the documents they submitted.

After receiving a number of complaints, Shakespeare Sarani police station personnel began to probe the matter. A police official approached the agency seeking a job in Canada, sources said, adding the accused had asked him to pay Rs 4 lakh. The two women were subsequently arrested.

Sources said police officials had identified 16 victims who had been cheated of around Rs 40 lakh in total. The accused have been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409(criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). They have been remanded to police custody till October 10.

During the operation, police personnel also seized a number of bank documents and laptops.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App