Two arrested for Bengal TMC leader’s murder

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader from Nadia district who was killed in Murshidabad’s Nawada on Thursday last week.

The arrested accused, identified as Sheriful Sheikh, alias Kitab and Saheb Sheikh, were sent to police custody for seven days, officers said.

Matirul Biswas, 43, the husband of Narayanpur panchayat pradhan Mira Biswas, was returning from Murshidabad when seven-eight assailants surrounded his motorcycle in the district’s Nawada and hurled bombs at him and shot him multiple times.

He had gone to Murshidabad to meet his son.

The police suspect that he was killed over a dispute involving a brick kiln.

According to the police, Khalek Kaviraj, alias Rajkumar, the alleged mastermind of the murder, planned to kill Matirul a few months ago and contacted two contract killers from Jharkhand and Bangladesh, but did not succeed at that time.

He along with three assailants visited the area several times on Thursday before the executing the murder, the police claimed. He is absconding and the police are carrying out raids to nab him, officials said.

The investigators are also examining the footage of four CCTV cameras installed in the area where the killing took place.

Kitab and Sahib were first detained and later arrested after prolonged interrogation. They had several long conversations with Rajkumar before the murder, it is learnt.