Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Two arrested for ‘attack’ on TMC MLA’s house

Last night, Ali's house at Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district was vandalised by a section of his party workers, who accused him of taking money for allotting posts in its local organisation.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 10, 2022 3:43:56 am
Police said the duo — identified as Barkat Sheikh (34) and Jewel Sheikh (22) — was arrested following a complaint lodged by Mofijur Ali, the personal assistant to the TMC MLA. (Representational/File)

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the house of TMC MLA Idris Ali in Murshidabad district’s Bhagwangola last night, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the duo — identified as Barkat Sheikh (34) and Jewel Sheikh (22) — was arrested following a complaint lodged by Mofijur Ali, the personal assistant to the TMC MLA.

Last night, Ali’s house at Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district was vandalised by a section of his party workers, who accused him of taking money for allotting posts in its local organisation.

Ali, however, denied the allegations, terming them “baseless”. He claimed that a section of party workers in his constituency was “hatching a plot to kill him” and he wrote to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apprise her of the situation.

“I have written to our party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. A local TMC leader and his supporters have been hatching a plot for quite some time to kill me as I have objected to their illegal activities in the area. Yesterday, when they attacked my house, they also threatened to kill me,” he told reporters. “Some local TMC workers ransacked my car and the ground floor of my house. The allegation of financial transactions in lieu of allotting party posts is baseless and politically motivated to malign my image. Some local leaders are involved in such dealings and are trying to send such people into the block-level organisation,” said Ali.

— WITH PTI INPUTS

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:43:56 am

