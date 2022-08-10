Two arrested for ‘attack’ on TMC MLA’s house

August 10, 2022 3:43:56 am
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the house of TMC MLA Idris Ali in Murshidabad district’s Bhagwangola last night, police said on Tuesday.
Police said the duo — identified as Barkat Sheikh (34) and Jewel Sheikh (22) — was arrested following a complaint lodged by Mofijur Ali, the personal assistant to the TMC MLA.
Last night, Ali’s house at Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district was vandalised by a section of his party workers, who accused him of taking money for allotting posts in its local organisation.
Ali, however, denied the allegations, terming them “baseless”. He claimed that a section of party workers in his constituency was “hatching a plot to kill him” and he wrote to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apprise her of the situation.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I have written to our party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. A local TMC leader and his supporters have been hatching a plot for quite some time to kill me as I have objected to their illegal activities in the area. Yesterday, when they attacked my house, they also threatened to kill me,” he told reporters. “Some local TMC workers ransacked my car and the ground floor of my house. The allegation of financial transactions in lieu of allotting party posts is baseless and politically motivated to malign my image. Some local leaders are involved in such dealings and are trying to send such people into the block-level organisation,” said Ali.
— WITH PTI INPUTS
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Agent from private detective firm held for ‘selling’ call records
Behind Tulika Maan’s CWG medal, a mother’s struggle: ‘Took loan, withdrew pension’
L-G lays foundation stone of Delhi’s first bamboo park
Uncovered drain leaves a family shattered as 8-yr-old is washed away
Booked for assaulting cop, man acquitted after 15 years
HC grants interim protection from arrest to man booked for ‘raping, cheating’ woman
Strike completes 4 days; UG students steer clear of fee hike protest at IIT
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, business soars for bulk manufacturers of flags
Pune Police silent on Pooja Chavan case; Shinde said in July ‘Rathod given clean chit’
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’