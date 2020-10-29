TV actor arrested in Kolkata for stealing firearms, cash

The businessman had alleged that the actor had stolen these from his apartment when he was out of station between October 15-21.

A television actor has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and firearms from a businessman’s residence in Panchasayar police station limits, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the businessman, police on Tuesday night apprehended the actor from his Anandapur residence and seized two pistols, 100 rounds of bullets and cash worth Rs 85,000, he said.

The businessman had alleged that the actor had stolen these from his apartment when he was out of station between October 15-21.

Further investigation is underway.

