TV actor alleges rape threats online, probe begins

Kolkata Police’s cyber cell has launched an investigation on a complaint filed by television actress Pratyusha Paul claiming she received rape threats on social media.

A case was registered under sections of Information Technology Act and 354 A (sexual harassment), 354D (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

It is learned that Paul had been receiving rape threats on social media for almost a year. In the latest, she received a message on her social media handle, threatening her with rape, at 6 pm on Saturday and again, at 10 am on Sunday.

While no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case, it is learned that Kolkata Police has sent an email to authorities of the particular social media platform where she received the threat, seeking information on the whereabouts of the sender.

“They (cyber cell) have sent an email to Instagram, asking me to wait as these things take time. I have no choice other than to wait,” the actor told a news channel.

Sources said Paul has been receiving obscene messages and rape threats on the said social media platform from a particular user. She initially blocked the user, but he would create a new account and threaten her again. According to the actor, she blocked the user at least thirty times.