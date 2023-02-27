31.92% turnout till 11am in Sagardighi bypoll in West Bengal: Election Commission

Voting in the Assembly bypoll in West Bengal’s Sagardighi constituency is progressing largely peacefully. Till 11am, 31.92 per cent of the votes were polled, according to the Election Commission.

The presiding officer of booth number 53 at Sagardighi Danrail Primary School was removed after polling agents complained about the mock poll. And there was tension after Congress candidate Bairan Biswas entered booths in Hossainpur and the ruling TMC alleged high-handedness by police and central forces.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s distant cousin Debashis Banerjee is the TMC candidate and the BJP candidate is Dilip Saha. The Left Front has not fielded any candidate but supports the Congress’s Byar Biswas.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of TMC minister Subrata Saha on December 29, 2022.

He had represented the constituency in Murshidabad district for three consecutive terms since 2011, when he was the only TMC MLA from the district. He retained the seat in 2016 and 2021.