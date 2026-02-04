Emergency landing at Kolkata airport as Turkish Airlines plane catches fire

A Turkish Airlines aircraft carrying 236 people made a “full emergency landing” at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Wednesday afternoon after its right engine caught fire after a malfunction.

Airport authorities confirmed that all 225 passengers and 11 crew members were unharmed. The aircraft is currently stationed at the Kolkata airport, undergoing a technical inspection.

Flight THY-727, an Airbus A330-300 bound for Istanbul, took off from Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) at 1.29 pm. Within four minutes, the crew detected a malfunction in the right engine. According to Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the pilot immediately informed the Kathmandu tower and shut down the affected engine.