Bengal police conduct searches at premises linked to stone trader Tulu Mondal

Sources said stone trader Tulu Mondal has invested in Switzerland and Dubai. Investigators suspect that revenue from illegal stone quarrying, sand mining, and cross-border cattle smuggling was routed to purchase assets abroad. (File Photo)
A West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF) team on Wednesday conducted a search operation at the residences of stone trader Tulu Mondal’s brothers-in‑law, intensifying the investigation into the massive cash and gold haul linked to him.
According to sources, STF personnel searched the homes of Mondal’s brothers‑in‑law, Mintu Sheikh alias Mohammad Samsul Alam, and Nurul Islam. Mintu was reportedly not at home when the STF arrived, prompting officers to question other family members. Nurul later said nothing was seized. “There is nothing in our house. Where would they find anything?” he added.
Tulu came under the state police’s radar after Rs 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold were found at the residence of his relative, Minar Mondal, last week. Investigators have alleged that Tulu, who is known to be a close associate of Trinamool Congress heavyweight Anubrata Mondal, has amassed wealth by siphoning government funds.
Birbhum Superintendent of Police Vidit Raj Bundesh said that Rs 220 crore across six of Tulu’s bank accounts—including the money and gold recovered from Minar’s house—have been frozen. Four hundred bighas of land and 240 dumpers have been seized. However, Tulu remains untraceable.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details from the police to probe the money-laundering aspect of the case. Sources said Tulu has invested in countries like Switzerland and Dubai.
Four people arrested in case
Amid efforts to ascertain where Tulu has hidden the money, investigators also searched his residence in Suri’s Subhaspally. “The police said they found information that some money was hidden here. I don’t know why they are here. I have no information about Tulu Mondal,” his relative said.
So far, the police have arrested four people in connection with this case.
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Tulu’s relative, Mohammad Nazirul Islam, said, “The police came to my house as well. They checked everything. I am in the paddy business. I have no business ties with Tulu, nor did I ever have any. Tulu’s in-laws’ place is right next to mine. Police investigation is still ongoing there. I showed them whatever they wanted to see. We haven’t done anything wrong. Tulu is my uncle’s son-in-law. He mostly stayed outside and didn’t visit much.”
The ED will now focus on international money-laundering channels and off-grid investment routes suspected of being used to siphon illegal proceeds outside West Bengal.
Investigators suspect that revenue generated from illegal stone quarrying, sand mining, and cross-border cattle smuggling was routed through complex hawala networks and shell companies to purchase high-value real estate and assets outside the state and overseas. Financial intelligence units are tracking bank transactions, luxury procurement histories, and offshore linkages to identify undisclosed foreign accounts and properties bought by Tulu.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More