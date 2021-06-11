Trying to sneak into India, Chinese national held near Bangla border

Some of the staffers in this hotel are from China while the rest are Indians, it is learnt.

The Border Security Force on Thursday arrested a Chinese national in Malda. BSF troopers stationed in South Bengal Frontier apprehended the man at Malik Sultanpur BOP when he was allegedly trying to cross over illegally through the India-Bangladesh border.

During the interrogation, the intruder identified himself as Han Junwe (36), a resident of Hubei province in China. BSF has learnt that he reached Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 2 on a business visa and stayed there with a Chinese friend. On June 8, he came to Sona Masjid, District- Chapainawabganj (Bangladesh) and put up at a hotel there. He was trying to cross over into India on Thursday when he was nabbed.

According to a statement issued by BSF South Bengal Frontier, Junwe is a wanted criminal. Several intelligence agencies are believed to have been working together to interrogate him. As per documents seized from his possession, it is believed that Junwe was working for Chinese Intelligence Agency in India.

During interrogation, he is believed to have revealed that he had visited India four times before. He visited Hyderabad in 2010 and Delhi and Gurugram thrice after 2019. He claimed to be running a hotel in Gurugram named ‘Star Spring’. Some of the staffers in this hotel are from China while the rest are Indians, it is learnt.

“On further questioning, he revealed that a few days ago his business partner was caught by ATS Lucknow which also lodged a complaint against him. Due to the case registered against him, he did not get an Indian visa in China and he got (a) visa from Bangladesh and Nepal to come to India,” read a statement issued by the BSF.

The border force seized an Apple Laptop, two iPhones, one Bangladeshi SIM card, one Indian SIM card, two Chinese SIM cards, two pen drives, three batteries, two small torchlights, five money transaction devices, two debit cards, US dollars, Bangladeshi Taka as well as Indian currency from his possession.