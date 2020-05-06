Kolkata: Trying our best to bring back migrants, says minister

CM Mamata Banerjee Sunday had announced that a special train from Ajmer was arranged to bring back migrant labourers from Rajasthan. (Express Photo) CM Mamata Banerjee Sunday had announced that a special train from Ajmer was arranged to bring back migrant labourers from Rajasthan. (Express Photo)

The Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday made every effort to reach out to migrant labourers and pilgrims who returned to Bengal from Rajasthan. The returnees were greeted with ‘Welcome’ placards at the Dankuni Junction, while flower petals were showed on the train.

State ministers Moloy Ghatak and Tapan Dasgupta were present at Dankuni station to welcome the migrant workers and pilgrims.

“The Mamata Banerjee government is serious about the condition of migrant labourers stranded in other states. We are trying our best to bring them back. This is the first train to arrive in Bengal with such stranded people. More initiatives will be taken to ensure that others who are stuck outside state are brought back. All these passengers are being provided with food, and buses have been arranged to take them homes in various districts,” said Labour Minister Ghatak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.