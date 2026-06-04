Trouble mounts for TMC MP: CID notice pending, ED summons Abhishek Banerjee in teacher recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before it on June 15 in connection with the primary school recruitment irregularities case.

On Wednesday evening, a team of ED officers reached Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Salt Lake to summon the Diamond Harbour MP, the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek was not at his residence at the time. Sources said Abhishek was attending a meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s residence, where senior leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and others were present.

The officers waited for some time to serve the summons on Abhishek. As he was unavailable, they handed the summons to a representative of Abhishek.