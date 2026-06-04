Trouble mounts for TMC MP: CID notice pending, ED summons Abhishek Banerjee in teacher recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before it on June 15 in connection with the primary school recruitment irregularities case.
On Wednesday evening, a team of ED officers reached Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Salt Lake to summon the Diamond Harbour MP, the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Abhishek was not at his residence at the time. Sources said Abhishek was attending a meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s residence, where senior leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and others were present.
The officers waited for some time to serve the summons on Abhishek. As he was unavailable, they handed the summons to a representative of Abhishek.
According to ED sources, the agency wants to question Abhishek as it found “more evidence” in the case.
ED sources said the agency found that money linked to the scam came to the accounts of Abhishek Banerjee-linked Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd.
In the call recordings, there is a mention of the TMC MP, the agency sources said.
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In the notice, Banerjee has been asked to appear before ED investigators at the CGO complex on June 15.
Signature forgery case
On May 30, the TMC MP was summoned by the CID in the ‘signature forgery case’. TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha had filed a complaint with the Speaker alleging that the resolution was fabricated, as no formal resolution had been adopted on May 6. They had also alleged that several signatures were written in block letters. Following an initial inquiry by the Assembly’s Principal Secretary, an FIR was registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the case.
The CID recorded statements of 13 TMC MLAs. Three of them—Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhasis Das—officially disowned the signatures attributed to them in the document. Shortly after the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addressed the discrepancies in a press conference, the TMC expelled the two complainant MLAs (Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha) for alleged anti-party activities.
CID officials had visited Abhishek Banerjee’s house on Kalighat Road on Saturday (May 30). The agency served a notice on him, asking Abhishek to appear at the CID office at Bhavani Bhavan for questioning on June 1.
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However, Abhishek Banerjee sent a letter to the CID on Monday seeking 15 days, stating that he was assaulted while he was in Sonarpur to meet the family members of a deceased party worker. However, the CID served a second notice on Abhishek Banerjee, giving him seven days to appear before the investigators.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More