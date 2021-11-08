Trolled for tagging PM, CM for non-delivery of food, Prosenjit says want apps to behave

Upset with non-delivery of food ordered through a mobile phone app, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee took to Twitter to express his displeasure and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “draw their attention” to the “problem of people going hungry because of their dependence on such apps for food”.

The actor who posted the note on his Twitter handle – @prosenjitbumba – alleged that while he had booked food at his home address, it was not delivered and app claimed that the food was handed over to him. Chatterjee also wrote that he got the refund after he raised the issue with the company.

Also Read | Prosenjit Chatterjee complains to PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee as Swiggy fails to deliver his order, gets trolled

“Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,

Festive greetings. Hope you are keeping well. I want to draw your attention to an issue I recently faced. On November 3, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid.

“However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner?

“Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it,” read the letter shared by Chatterjee on his official Twitter handle.



The actor said that he wanted to bring the issue to the notice of the government so that such apps which deliver food, medicines are more responsible.

“A lot of people use all these apps. I do too. I just wanted to say, if the app companies are taking the responsibility to fulfill their customer’s urgent needs like food or medicine. They should be a little more careful or a little more responsible,” he told mediapersons on Sunday.

Chatterjee’s tweet created a buzz on social media with many trolling him for tagging the Prime Minister and Chief Minister over the non-delivery of food.