Tripura TMC again seeks police nod for Abhishek Banerjee’s march

A day after the Tripura Police refused to give the Trinamool Congress (TMC) permission for a “padayatra [march]” in Agartala scheduled to be led by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party on Tuesday applied for police permission for a procession on September 22.

The TMC pointed out that it had deferred the programme twice now, and said it would move court if denied permission this time too.

“We deferred our programme on September 15, and again on September 16. It is clear that the BJP is scared of our increasing popularity. Our leaders want peace and so we have deferred our programme now to September 22. If they again do not give us permission, then we have to go to court to get justice. It is our democratic right to hold a rally,” said party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M) also criticised the state administration. “It has been two to three months since TMC started expanding in Tripura, and they have faced attacks as we have. We denounce it. TMC leaders had also met us after attacks on our party offices,” he added.

On Tuesday, TMC MP Kunal Ghosh told reporters, “It is proven today that BJP is scared of the TMC’s growing acceptance in Tripura. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘padayatra’ was scheduled here on September 15. The excitement around his rally is palpable. So, the BJP hatched a conspiracy to disrupt this rally and have used the administration to deny us permission.”

In response, state Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “We have come to know they were not given permission. They didn’t apply in proper time in a proper way. Law will take its own path.”

He added, “Since they cannot cope with BJP karyakartas politically, they are trying to bring people from West Bengal, Silchar and Karimganj of Assam.”