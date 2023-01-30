Tripura Assembly election: Sitaram Yechury indicates CPI(M) hopeful of consensus on seat-sharing with Congress

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that his party was not contesting all the 60 seats in the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections because it wanted all those who believe in democracy to come together to end the “rein of terror created and the political situation created by the BJP”.

The CPI(M) leader’s remark came amidst rift with ally Congress over seat-sharing talks.

Yechury also indicated that the party was hopeful that a consensus would be reached with Congress on seat-sharing in Tripura. He said the party has appealed to all “so that the BJP is removed from office, so that democracy, rule of law and democracy can be preserved. “We are for the first time coming into an electoral understanding with other forces (in Tripura). By February 2, we think some seat arrangement adjustments will be reached. We are not contesting all the 60 seats in Tripura for the first time. Attacks on democracy are deepening all over the country, especially in Tripura, in all spheres. Any question of holding a free and fair election cannot come unless democracy and democratic rights are safeguarded. For that, all forces who believe in a democracy need to come together to end the reign of terror and the sort of political situation created by the BJP.”

According to CPI(M) sources, the Congress is not happy with the number of seats the CPI(M) allocated to the party, prompting former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar to take an initiative to solve the seat-sharing problem.

On January 25, the Left Front had declared candidates for 47 Assembly constituencies, including one independent, leaving 13 seats for the Congress as part of the decision by the party’s high command in Delhi. However, the Congress, which has a lone MLA in the Tripura Assembly as of now, was upset over what it felt was a meagre allocation given its potential strength. —With PTI Inputs

CPI(M) demands SC-monitored into Adani Shares

Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored high-level inquiry into the falling share prices of Adani Group companies triggered by a Hindenburg Research report that accused it of “stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.

He demanded that and report should be submitted to Parliament before the end of the Budget session.

Yechury said, “The RBI and the SEBI should investigate the matter. The central government should form a high-level committee to investigate it and the Supreme Court should monitor the entire investigation.” —ENS